Russia Does Not Share US Optimism on Imminent Arms Control Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Russia does not share the optimism of the United States regarding imminent conclusion of agreements in the field of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia does not share the optimism of the United States regarding imminent conclusion of agreements in the field of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the US and Russia would conclude an arms control agreement by the end of the year.

"I cannot say that we share the optimism of the US side about the possibility of an imminent conclusion of agreements on both tracks. There are many difficulties. They are diverse. Generally speaking, we do not see the US side as sufficiently prepared to meet us halfway," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are continuing the search, we are in constant contact," he stressed.

Russia and the United States do not yet have specific agreements on new contacts, but nothing can be ruled out, he added.