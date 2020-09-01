UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Share US Optimism On Imminent Arms Control Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russia Does Not Share US Optimism on Imminent Arms Control Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Russia does not share the optimism of the United States regarding imminent conclusion of agreements in the field of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia does not share the optimism of the United States regarding imminent conclusion of agreements in the field of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the US and Russia would conclude an arms control agreement by the end of the year.

"I cannot say that we share the optimism of the US side about the possibility of an imminent conclusion of agreements on both tracks. There are many difficulties. They are diverse. Generally speaking, we do not see the US side as sufficiently prepared to meet us halfway," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are continuing the search, we are in constant contact," he stressed.

Russia and the United States do not yet have specific agreements on new contacts, but nothing can be ruled out, he added.

Related Topics

Russia United States Agreement Share Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 7 illegal ..

1 minute ago

Players protest against 'self-interest' in Cricket ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates first Chinese pub ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Promises More Aid to US Airlines Hit by Pand ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.