UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Slam Door Of Negotiations On Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:46 PM

Russia Does Not Slam Door of Negotiations on Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Russia does not close the door of negotiations on participation in the Open Skies Treaty, there is still a chance for its preservation, and Moscow calls on the United States and its allies to reconsider their positions on the document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia does not close the door of negotiations on participation in the Open Skies Treaty, there is still a chance for its preservation, and Moscow calls on the United States and its allies to reconsider their positions on the document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"What is called the last call in the theater or the final call at the airport is my appeal to the Americans and their allies. There is still some time to reconsider the destructive position associated with the US withdrawal from this treaty," Ryabkov said.

If Moscow receives "a clear political signal that the decision has been made to return Washington to the treaty, I think that some adjustments are possible in that algorithm [of the Russian internal procedures for withdrawing from the treaty]," he noted.

"Honestly, there is no reason to hope for this. But nevertheless, we will fight for the survivability of the the treaty to the last. In any case, we did our best to preserve the treaty. In its current form, after the US left it, it lost its internal balance, it cannot be simply saved and we cannot just pretend that nothing happened," Ryabkov added.

"But we haven't slammed the door, it is still ajar. There is still a chance. If it is missed again, as the Americans have missed it in our relations in recent years, this will only demonstrate that they do not care about European security and are guided by misunderstood motives of exerting pressure or attempts to put pressure on Russia, which will not bring the effect the Americans are looking for," he stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

3 minutes ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

3 minutes ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

3 minutes ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

3 minutes ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.