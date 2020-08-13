UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Steal US Commercial Secrets Unlike China - Asst. US Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States has seen Russian attempts to steal its military technologies, but not commercial technologies as is the case with China, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers said.

"We definitely see Russian attempts to steal military technology and export-controlled technology.

We don't see the same effort to steal commercial technology for the purpose of developing Russian competitors to American companies or European companies," Demers said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday.

Demers pointed out that China's focus on civilian commercial espionage in the United States is a means to modernize its economy, adding that it is a unique phenomenon not seen with any other country.

Almost 80 percent of the economic espionage and 60 percent of trade secret cases in the United States involve China, Demers added.

