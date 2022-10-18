UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Support US Draft Resolution To Impose Sanctions On Haiti - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Russia Does Not Support US Draft Resolution to Impose Sanctions on Haiti - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Russia cannot support a quick adoption of the US draft resolution to impose sanctions against Haiti, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We cannot support the attempt to quickly push through a resolution of the Council on the sanctions, either," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Polyanskiy explained that the UN Security Council members are conditioned to agree on sanctions only after considering their future effectiveness and the humanitarian consequences they may have on a nation.

On Monday, the United States and Mexico have introduced two UN Security Council draft resolutions on Haiti, one of which concerns the application of sanctions allegedly on criminal actors in the island nation who block delivery of humanitarian aid.

Polyanskiy said Russia typically objects to resolutions containing sanctions against other nations, citing the worsening humanitarian situation as a result of the restrictive measures.

The second draft resolution would authorize a non-UN International Security Assistance Mission to help to improve the security situation and enable the flow of humanitarian aid.

As of now, it is unclear whether a vote will take place on either draft resolution.

