Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse To Sign Possible Agreements On NATO - Ryabkov

Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse to Sign Possible Agreements on NATO - Ryabkov

Russia does not believe that the United States may refuse to sign future possible agreements on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia does not believe that the United States may refuse to sign future possible agreements on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I think that there is no predetermination that they will not sign something, quite the opposite. The situation that has developed to date is a situation of a deep crisis in the Euro-Atlantic area and a potential conflict," Ryabkov told reporters.

