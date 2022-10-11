Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone With Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, Western capitals are introducing nuclear rhetoric, trying to make it look like Moscow is preparing to deliver strikes using weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Amid the events taking place in Ukraine, the United States and states that depend on it are actively introducing nuclear rhetoric into circulation. They are trying to present it as if our country is preparing to launch strikes using weapons of mass destruction. Once again, we have to explain that Russia does not threaten anyone with the use of nuclear weapons," Ryabkov said.