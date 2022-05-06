Russia Does Not Threaten US, Makes Every Effort to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia does not threaten either the United States or its European allies, while it is doing its utmost to prevent escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview.

"Russia does not threaten the United States and its European allies, but, on the contrary, is making every effort to prevent the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis," Antonov told Newsweek on Thursday.

Antonov also stressed that any accusations against Moscow of its "aggressive nuclear rhetoric" are unfounded, and that Kiev started these "unhealthy speculations about unleashing nuclear war."