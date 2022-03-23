UrduPoint.com

Russia does not trust the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine regarding alleged violations by Russian troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia does not trust the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine regarding alleged violations by Russian troops, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said it had received almost 5,000 documents that allegedly prove Russia has committed war crimes.

"We do not trust the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. The Russian military does not target (civilian objects) or shoot at civilians. The Russian military helps civilians," Peskov told reporters commenting on Kiev's statement.

Kremlin spokesman also mentioned the numerous stories of direct eyewitnesses to what is happening in Ukraine.

"They talk about how they were kept there (in Ukrainian cities) like a human shield, how the nationalist battalions shoot those who were trying to leave the city. They talk about how they were kept in an information blockade, unable to receive information about open humanitarian corridors," Peskov said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

