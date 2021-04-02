UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Undermine OSCE Effort To De-Escalate Tensions In Ukraine - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia does not anyhow undermine the effort of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on NATO's recent accusations.

"We do not anyhow undermine the OSCE effort. Russia voted for extending the mandate of the [OSCE] Special Monitoring Mission [to Ukraine] just the day before yesterday. We expect the OSCE to continue its contribution to settling the situation in Ukraine and alleviating tensions in Donbas, including through the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," Rudenko said.

