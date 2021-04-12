Russia Does Not Understand US Goals in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia does not understand what aims Washington pursues in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"As for the US activities, including the visits by the US warships in the Black Sea ...

Right now, there is aggressive rhetoric in place, they have been asking questions what is Russia doing on the border with Ukraine, the answer is simple: we live there, this is our country. But what does the US do in the form of their troops and in the form of their warships when they held exercises in Ukraine, thousands of miles away from their territory, that's an open question. I believe they should have learned lessons from 2014 crisis," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.