Russia Does Not Want Any Conflict With Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia Does Not Want Any Conflict With Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) In his comment for Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko refuted claims about an imminent conflict with Ukraine, stressing that Russia is not interested in military confrontation.

"I am sure that all the talk about some forthcoming conflict between Ukraine and Russia is an example of fake news, which is being spread by the Ukrainian authorities primarily. Russia is not interested in any conflict with Ukraine, especially a military conflict," Rudenko said.

More Stories From World

