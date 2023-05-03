Russia Does Not Want Latin America to Become Scene of Battle Between Powers - Ambassador

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Cooperation between Russia and Latin America is not directed against anyone, Moscow speaks for the unity and diversity of regional countries, Russian Ambassador to Uruguay Andrey Budayev told Sputnik.

"In our opinion, the current geopolitical situation opens up new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and the countries of Latin America, which are playing an increasingly prominent role in a multipolar world. We do not want this region to become the field of a battle between powers," Budayev said.

"Our cooperation with Latin American countries is based on a non-ideological and pragmatic approach and is not directed against anyone. Unlike the former mother countries and their colonial policies, we do not force our Latin American partners to make a choice: with us or against us. We are for the unity and diversity of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean," he said.