Russia Does Not Want Military Clash With NATO, But Ready For Any Scenario - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russia does not want a direct clash with NATO, but is ready for any scenario, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We are always ready for any scenario. But nobody wants this.

We once established a special mechanism to prevent these conflicts at the initiative of the American side. Our heads of relevant departments directly communicate with each other and have the opportunity to consult on any crisis situation," Putin told journalists.