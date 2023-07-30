Open Menu

Russia Does Not Want Military Clash With NATO, But Ready For Any Scenario - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Russia Does Not Want Military Clash With NATO, But Ready For Any Scenario - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russia does not want a direct clash with NATO, but is ready for any scenario, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We are always ready for any scenario. But nobody wants this.

We once established a special mechanism to prevent these conflicts at the initiative of the American side. Our heads of relevant departments directly communicate with each other and have the opportunity to consult on any crisis situation," Putin told journalists.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

1 hour ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

7 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

7 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

7 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

8 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World