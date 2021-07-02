UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Want To Place Its Flag In Ukraine, Respects Ukrainian Sovereignty- Kremlin

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Does Not Want to Place Its Flag in Ukraine, Respects Ukrainian Sovereignty- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia has no plans to place its flag in Ukraine, since it respects the Ukrainian sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent claims about the "yellow-blue flag flying over the State Duma."

At his recent Q&A session, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed he considers the Russian and Ukrainian peoples to be one. Zelenskyy said that in this case, hryvnia would be in use in Moscow, and a yellow-blue flag would fly over the building of State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

"We have no desire to place our flag in Ukraine. We respect the sovereignty of Ukraine. But, of course, we cannot positively react to these words by President Zelenskyy ... Maybe it could be taken out of context," Peskov told reporters.

The claims are not in the spirit of preparations for a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

