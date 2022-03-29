UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Want To Put Kiev At Great Military Risk - Delegation Head

Russia Does Not Want to Put Kiev at Great Military Risk - Delegation Head

Russia does not want to put Kiev at great military risk, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks in Istanbul, said on Tuesday, adding that the decision to decrease military activity in several regions does not mean a ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russia does not want to put Kiev at great military risk, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at talks in Istanbul, said on Tuesday, adding that the decision to decrease military activity in several regions does not mean a ceasefire.

"We do not want to expose this city (Kiev) to additional (military) risk," Medinsky told RT, adding that Russia's decision to decrease military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv regions "does not mean a ceasefire."

The delegation head also said that Russia considers Ukraine's written proposals "as a step towards" compromise. Medinsky mentioned that Russia will hand over its counter-proposals to Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian negotiator said that there is still a long way ahead before a peace agreement on "mutually-acceptable" conditions.

