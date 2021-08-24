UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Want To See US Troops In Central Asia - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia does not want to see the presence of the United States military in Central Asia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I think, the Wall Street Journal asked if Russia wants to see American soldiers in Central Asia. No. First of all, we have a common security space, and this space has obligations," Lavrov told reporters, adding that he meant the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

