Russia Does Not Want War With West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia does not want a war with the West and there will be no war if it depends on Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If it depends on Russia, then there will be no war.

We do not want wars, but we will not allow our interests to be rudely attacked, we will not allow our interests to be ignored either," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The foreign minister also said that Russia wants to "work honestly" when it comes to its proposals on security guarantees, adding that the West "hysterically" develops the topic of Russia's alleged threat to Ukraine.