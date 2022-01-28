UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not Want War With West - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia Does Not Want War With West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia does not want a war with the West and there will be no war if it depends on Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If it depends on Russia, then there will be no war.

We do not want wars, but we will not allow our interests to be rudely attacked, we will not allow our interests to be ignored either," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The foreign minister also said that Russia wants to "work honestly" when it comes to its proposals on security guarantees, adding that the West "hysterically" develops the topic of Russia's alleged threat to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Media

Recent Stories

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

16 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

40 minutes ago
 IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges ..

IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges Steps to Inclusive, 'Green' Gr ..

16 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

21 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>