Russia Does Not Welcome Sanctions, Wants Political Will for Dialogue to Prevail - Kremlin

Russia would not welcome new restrictions, as it hopes that political will to continue dialogue will prevail abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia would not welcome new restrictions, as it hopes that political will to continue dialogue will prevail abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We know that, unfortunately, both Brussels and the United States continue discussing sanctions with absolutely maniacal persistence.

This is something we would not welcome, something we would not like. We hope that political will to continue dialogue will prevail, and we will be solving the hardest problems in our relations exclusively through dialogue," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia is ready for harsh sanctions.

Russia remains "mobilized" in the face of potential threats, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

