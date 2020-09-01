UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration For New START Extension - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russia does not yet see an unambiguous disposition of the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia does not yet see an unambiguous disposition of the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"As for the extension of the New START, then, as before, we do not yet see that an unambiguous attitude has formed in Washington in favor of the extension of this document," Ryabkov told reporters.

The New START is the only existing arms limitation treaty between Russia and the United States. It expires on February 5, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously proposed extending the deal for five years without preconditions.

Meanwhile, the US administration at various levels is stressing the need to include China in negotiations to agree a new trilateral nuclear deal between Russia, China and the United States. Beijing rejects this idea.

"The process of assessing the priorities and preferences of each side, usual for any negotiations, for any dialogue, continues. Our positions on this issue are also far enough from each other, which we speak frankly about. We will continue to look for ways to bring them closer together," Ryabkov added.

