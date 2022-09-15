Russia Doing Everything for Iran to Become Full-Fledged SCO Member - Putin

SAMARCAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Moscow is doing everything so that Iran becomes a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are doing everything to ensure that Iran becomes a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Our partners in this organization have supported ... The last formality remains ... and Iran joins this already serious large and authoritative international organization," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the SCO sidelines.