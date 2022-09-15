Russia Doing Everything so Iran Becomes Full-Fledged SCO Member - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Moscow is doing everything so that Iran becomes a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are doing everything to ensure that Iran becomes a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Our partners in this organization have supported ... The last formality remains ... and Iran joins this already serious large and authoritative international organization," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the SCO sidelines.

Raisi expressed gratitude to the Russian side for supporting Tehran's membership in the SCO and at the same time said that the country's accession to the organization will benefit all members.

Tehran signed a memorandum of commitment for SCO membership earlier in the day, paving the way for the country to become a permanent member of the organization.

The procedure of Iran's accession to the SCO was launched back in September 2021 at the summit in Dushanbe.

Uzbek National Coordinator for SCO Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov said that Iran must ratify over 40 documents to become a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2023.

"The memorandum implies the need for Tehran to join the charter and a number of other SCO fundamental documents. In total, Iran must ratify more than 40 documents of the organization. Only after this procedure, the country will be granted the status of a permanent member," Nurimbetov told reporters.

In order to be admitted to the SCO next year, Iran has to fulfill its commitments before the next summit in India, the coordinator said.