Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in Middle East - Putin

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Christians in the middle East are in distress as they are being persecuted and robbed, and Russia is doing everything to support them.

"Everyone knows that the Middle East is the cradle of Christianity, but, at present, Christians there are in distress as they are being persecuted, killed, raped, and robbed," Putin said at a news conference in Budapest following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Russia is doing everything to support Christians in the Middle East," the Russian leader stressed.