UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Doing Everything To Support Christians In Middle East - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:24 PM

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in Middle East - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Christians in the Middle East are in distress as they are being persecuted and robbed, and Russia is doing everything to support them

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Christians in the middle East are in distress as they are being persecuted and robbed, and Russia is doing everything to support them.

"Everyone knows that the Middle East is the cradle of Christianity, but, at present, Christians there are in distress as they are being persecuted, killed, raped, and robbed," Putin said at a news conference in Budapest following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Russia is doing everything to support Christians in the Middle East," the Russian leader stressed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budapest Vladimir Putin Middle East Christian

Recent Stories

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

2 minutes ago

UK 'Remainers' hope tactical voting can stop Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

Protests in Chile Resume as APEC Summit in Santiag ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Sees Hungary as Priority Partner for Gas Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Talked About Improving Russia-EU Ties With H ..

18 minutes ago

US Yet to Formally Notify UN of Pullout from Paris ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.