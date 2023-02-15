Russia Doing Its Best to Protect Ukrainian Children Fleeing Country - Embassy in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia has been doing "everything possible" for the protection and safety of Ukrainian children, who were forced to flee the country because of "atrocities" of Ukrainian troops, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US State Department accused Russia of "forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children" to the Russian territory.

"Russia accepted children who had been forced to flee with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We do our best to keep minors in families, and in case of absence or death of parents and relatives, to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being," the embassy said on Telegram.

The embassy also said that Washington should give "adequate assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime," which "kills and injures children" in the course of the conflict.

The statement added that 153 children were killed in the Donbas region in 2022 and 279 others were injured as a result of shelling conducted by Ukrainian forces.

"By using Western weapons, including U.S. HIMARS rocket systems, the Armed Forces of Ukraine target civilian infrastructure ” schools, kindergartens and hospitals. These facts are shamelessly silenced by Washington for the sake of whitewashing itself and denigrating Russia," the statement read.