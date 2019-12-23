Russia Donates 2 Mobile Labs to Democratic Republic of Congo - Human Welfare Agency

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, on Monday provided the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with two mobile laboratories to help fight against the Ebola virus, Anna Popova, the service's head, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, commonly referred to as Rospotrebnadzor, on Monday provided the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with two mobile laboratories to help fight against the Ebola virus, Anna Popova, the service's head, said.

"We are handing over to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Health Ministry represented by the DRC president's Special Envoy Patrick Congo, two modern high-tech mobile laboratories," Popova announced during the ceremony.

She specified that the labs were equipped with cutting-edge equipment and were capable of conducting tests in accordance with the highest standards of biosecurity.

"For the next year, we will supply to the DRC lab equipment, diagnostic products, and Russian vaccines for cholera and Ebola fever prevention, produced by Rospotrebnadzor's leading facilities. Apart from that, we will also train 140 Congolese specialists on biosecurity," Popova added.

The DRC is currently suffering from an outbreak of Ebola. According to the World Health Organization, as of December 18, there are 3,351 total cases, with 2,211 deaths.