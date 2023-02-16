UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Russia Donates 25,000 Tonnes of Wheat to Cuba - Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A vessel loaded with 25,000 tonnes of wheat, donated by Russia to Cuba, docked at the island nation on Wednesday, Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga said.

"On behalf of the Cuban government and people, we express our deep gratitude for the donation of 25,000 tonnes of wheat by the Russian government, which will contribute to the production of food for our people," the deputy minister said.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov took part in the official ceremony for the handover of humanitarian aid.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order in December for the allocation of funds to the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the procurement and delivery of 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to Cuba. In April, Russia delivered 19,500 tonnes of wheat to the island nation and supplied 83,000 tonnes worth of medicine at the beginning of 2022.

