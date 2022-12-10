UrduPoint.com

Russia Donates 348 Tons Of Flour To Schoolchildren In Nicaragua

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Russian government donated 348.5 tons of flour to Nicaragua to support the school lunch program, the Russian diplomatic mission said.

"On December 9, Russia donated 348.5 tons of flour intended to strengthen the school lunch program in Nicaragua.

This year, Russia has delivered 196 tons of sunflower oil and will deliver another 63.5 tons of flour," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

In 2021, Russia supplied 1,892 tons of wheat flour and 787 tons of sunflower oil to Nicaragua as part of a school feeding support program. According to the representative of the UN World food Programme in Nicaragua, Giorgia Testolin, the amount of Russian support to Nicaragua through this structure in 2019-2023 will be $11 million.

