Russia Donates Batch of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine to Vietnam

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev brought to Vietnam a batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which Moscow donated to Hanoi, the Council said in a statement.

Patrushev arrived in Hanoi for two-day Russian-Vietnamese security consultations.

The Russian Security Council said that on an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Il-96 plane, which carried Patrushev, delivered the Sputnik V vaccine batch as donation to Vietnam.