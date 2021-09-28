UrduPoint.com

Russia Donates Food To Nicaragua's School Lunch Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russia has donated 1,118 tonnes of wheat flour and 695 tonnes of vegetable oil to Nicaragua's school meal program, the embassy in Managua said on Monday.

"This donation reflects Russia's strong commitment to supporting sustainable development and food security in Nicaragua," Russian Ambassador Alexander Khokholikov said during a ceremony.

According to the diplomat, the foodstuffs will be distributed among 15 educational institutions across the country, which were heavily damaged during the 2020 hurricanes Eta and Iota.

More Stories From World

