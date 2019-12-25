UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Donates Nearly $5Mln To Combat Child Mortality In North Korea - Embassy

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia Donates Nearly $5Mln to Combat Child Mortality in North Korea - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia has donated $4.8 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) program to reduce child morbidity and mortality rates in North Korea, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Wednesday.

"On December 25th, Ambassador A. Matsegora met Ambassador-at-large of the DPRK Foreign Ministry Lee Hyun Sik, who is in charge of international organizations, and passed him a note that informs the DPRK Government of the following. In accordance with the decree of the Russian Government, there was made a decision to sponsor the UNICEF project 'Reduction of Child Morbidity and Mortality through Preventive and Curative Health Intervention in DPR Korea.

' Its total budget amounts to 4.8 million USD," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Lee promised to swiftly report this to his government.

Last year, according to the CIA World Factbook, the total infant mortality rate in North Korea was 21.4 deaths per 1,000 live births, making it 75th in the agency's list of 224 countries.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Budget Facebook CIA Pyongyang North Korea United States Dollars December Government Million

Recent Stories

Merry Christmas !

4 minutes ago

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be H ..

14 minutes ago

Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes H ..

14 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Souther ..

15 minutes ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Gr ..

24 minutes ago

Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Dri ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.