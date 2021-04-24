UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Donates Over 140,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Moldova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Russia Donates Over 140,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Moldova

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova arrived in the Chisinau airport on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova arrived in the Chisinau airport on Saturday.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane carrying 142,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine took off in Moscow in the morning. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon accompanied the shipment.

"Thanks to our Russian partners for their invaluable help to the people of Moldova," Dodon wrote on social media.

A delegation of Russian lawmakers flew to Chisinau on the same plane. They were welcomed on the tarmac by Moldovan parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii and Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov.

A Russian official told reporters that the next batch of vaccines would arrive in May.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Chisinau Same Moldova May Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 1,793 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboar ..

2 minutes ago

Khusro demands PM to transfer SAB to another minis ..

2 minutes ago

Breaking Barriers: Bike driving school set up to t ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Turkish FMs discuss Afghan peace process, with ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 133,200 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.