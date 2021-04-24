Russia Donates Over 140,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Moldova

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova arrived in the Chisinau airport on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova arrived in the Chisinau airport on Saturday.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane carrying 142,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine took off in Moscow in the morning. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon accompanied the shipment.

"Thanks to our Russian partners for their invaluable help to the people of Moldova," Dodon wrote on social media.

A delegation of Russian lawmakers flew to Chisinau on the same plane. They were welcomed on the tarmac by Moldovan parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii and Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov.

A Russian official told reporters that the next batch of vaccines would arrive in May.