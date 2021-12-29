Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vaccine Shots to Vietnam - Embassy

Russia has donated a batch of single-component Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine shots to Vietnam during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Vietnamese Health Ministry in Hanoi, the Russian Embassy in Vietnam stated on Facebook

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia has donated a batch of single-component Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine shots to Vietnam during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Vietnamese Health Ministry in Hanoi, the Russian Embassy in Vietnam stated on Facebook.

"The solemn ceremony of giving the Russian Sputnik Light to Vietnam was held in Vietnam's Health Ministry in accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level during Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Russia from November 29 to December 2," the embassy said in a statement.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko, local authority representatives, and mass media took part in the event.

"The Vietnamese side expressed their gratitude to Russia for cooperation in combating the pandemic, and confirmed their commitment to further promote coordination against COVID-19 in the spirit of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between two countries," the embassy added.

The batch of vaccine shots was delivered to Vietnam on December 24 on a special flight of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters.