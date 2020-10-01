Russia, Donbas Republics Favor Transparency of Trilateral Contact Group Sessions - Source

Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics believe that activities of the Trilateral Contact Group should be transparent, they favor protocols and written documentation of agreements, an informed Russian source told Sputnik on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group convened in the format of a videoconference. According to media reports, representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe suggested taking a break in the operation of the Contact Group, and holding an extraordinary session to discuss information policies.

"Donetsk, Luhansk and Russia, as a mediator of their negotiations with Kiev, are in favor of information transparency of the Contact Group sessions. We also stand for recording the minutes and documenting the accords," the source said.

The source noted with regret that Kiev often "distorts" the results of the trilateral Contact Group meetings and refuses to abide by the obligations.

"This is exactly why we need to somehow record this," the source said.

The source stressed that recording the negotiations on video would not violate anything, as the Contact Group has no charter due to Kiev's reluctance to draft it.