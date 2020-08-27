UrduPoint.com
Russia Done Everything Necessary To Register COVID-19 Vaccine - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russia Done Everything Necessary to Register COVID-19 Vaccine - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia did everything necessary to register its vaccine against COVID-19 and the process was done in accordance with the country's law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We have done everything necessary to register [the vaccine], as it is called, under a condition.

And this condition is a further study of this medicine during its mass distribution. So, we have done it in strict accordance with the Russian law," Putin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

