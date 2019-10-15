UrduPoint.com
Russia Doubts US Will Withdraw Troops From Syria, Though There Is Hope - Lavrentyev

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Russia doubts that the United States will withdraw its troops from Syria, although there is hope for this, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia doubts that the United States will withdraw its troops from Syria, although there is hope for this, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday.

"Certainly. Nevertheless, there is such hope - that the American troops will leave [Syria]. What our president was talking about is that the troops of all states that are there illegally should be withdrawn," Lavrentyev said.

