Russia Downs 34 Drones In Biggest Ukrainian Attack On Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Russia downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the defence ministry said, in the largest attack on the capital since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

The attack, which forced the temporary closure of three Moscow airports, injured a 52-year-old woman and set two homes on fire in the village of Stanovoye in the Moscow region, officials said.

While the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is regularly targeted by massive Russian drone and missile strikes, attacks on Moscow are much less frequent.

The defence ministry said Russia's air defence had downed a total of 70 Ukrainian drones between 0400 GMT and 0700 GMT over six regions.

It said 34 were downed over the Moscow region and the rest over Bryansk, Orlov, Kaluga, Tula and Kursk.

In the Moscow region, local officials said the drones were downed in the Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Domodedovo districts.

A video published online by Russian media showed a house on fire, apparently in the Ramenskoye district.

In the previous largest drone attack on or near Moscow in September, a woman was killed in Ramenskoye -- the first time someone has been killed in a Ukrainian attack near the capital since the start of the conflict.

In May 2023, two drones were destroyed near the Kremlin and in the same year there were several drone attacks on the Moscow City business district.

