Russia Downs 34 Drones In Biggest Ukrainian Attack On Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Russia downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the defence ministry said, in the largest attack on the capital since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
The attack, which forced the temporary closure of three Moscow airports, injured a 52-year-old woman and set two homes on fire in the village of Stanovoye in the Moscow region, officials said.
While the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is regularly targeted by massive Russian drone and missile strikes, attacks on Moscow are much less frequent.
The defence ministry said Russia's air defence had downed a total of 70 Ukrainian drones between 0400 GMT and 0700 GMT over six regions.
It said 34 were downed over the Moscow region and the rest over Bryansk, Orlov, Kaluga, Tula and Kursk.
In the Moscow region, local officials said the drones were downed in the Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Domodedovo districts.
A video published online by Russian media showed a house on fire, apparently in the Ramenskoye district.
In the previous largest drone attack on or near Moscow in September, a woman was killed in Ramenskoye -- the first time someone has been killed in a Ukrainian attack near the capital since the start of the conflict.
In May 2023, two drones were destroyed near the Kremlin and in the same year there were several drone attacks on the Moscow City business district.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore2 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore2 minutes ago
-
UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media2 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'2 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict3 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zeland 'threat'13 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack4 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs in first round5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in Israeli strikes5 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 312 electoral votes, Harris at 2266 hours ago
-
Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack6 hours ago