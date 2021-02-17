UrduPoint.com
Russia Drafted Plan To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

The Russian government has prepared a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of Russia's international obligations and the country's new climate policy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday

"At the request of the president, the government drafted a law to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

This is part of our obligations under the Paris Agreements and a new climate policy of Russia. This is the first time ever that we adopt this kind of regulation," Mishustin said at a meeting with the cabinet.

Under the new law, all companies, whose work leads to large-scale emissions, will be obligated to report on it.

"At the same time, business will be able to implement their own climate projects under the new laws, and the implementation of them will help attract green investment," Mishustin said.

