Russia Drafting Updated Version of Persian Gulf Collective Security Concept - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia is drafting an updated version of its concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf and will soon present it to partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Friday.

"Our friends are showing interest in our long-standing initiative on the concept of collective security in the Gulf area.

Taking into account recent events, we are working on its updated version. In the very near future we will be ready to share it with interested parties," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.