Russia Drafts Plan On Informal Working Group To Boost OSCE Efficiency - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia has drafted an initiative, which suggests setting up an informal working group that would help improve the efficiency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Russia has prepared a draft decision on creating an informal working group to boost the efficiency of the organization, and we hope it will be supported," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, over 20 draft ministerial documents are in progress.

