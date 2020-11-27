Russia Drafts Plan on Informal Working Group to Boost OSCE Efficiency - Foreign Ministry

Russia has drafted an initiative, which suggests setting up an informal working group that would help improve the efficiency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia has drafted an initiative, which suggests setting up an informal working group that would help improve the efficiency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Russia has prepared a draft decision on creating an informal working group to boost the efficiency of the organization, and we hope it will be supported," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, over 20 draft ministerial documents are in progress.