Russia Draws UNSC Attention To Lack Of Progress In Nord Stream Probes By Europe - Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Russia draws the attention of the UN Security Council to the lack of progress in the investigations conducted by Sweden, Germany and Denmark regarding the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia draws the attention of the UN Security Council to the lack of progress in the investigations conducted by Sweden, Germany and Denmark regarding the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"We draw the attention of our colleagues in the Security Council to the fact that the so-called investigations conducted by Sweden, Germany and Denmark are not moving forward," Polyanskiy told journalists.

The three countries have not briefed the council on the ongoing investigations, the diplomat added.

Polyanskiy said that the evidence base pointing out that Ukraine is behind the attacks on the pipelines "only multiplies."

