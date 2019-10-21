UrduPoint.com
Russia, DRC Pursuing Joint Geological Exploration Projects - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are pursuing significant joint projects in the field of geological exploration, production, transportation and some other areas, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are pursuing significant joint projects in the field of geological exploration, production, transportation and some other areas, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"Significant joint projects are being worked out in the field of geological exploration and mining, transport, energy, and agriculture," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, Russia also plans to develop cooperation in the field of minerals with Angola. The sides have already started developing a medium-term program of cooperation in the field of geology and subsoil use for the period up to 2025.

