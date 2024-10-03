Open Menu

Russia Drone Attack Kills Three, Including Child, In Northern Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Ukraine said Thursday a Russian drone attack killed three people, including a young child, in its northern Chernigiv border region

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Ukraine said Thursday a Russian drone attack killed three people, including a young child, in its northern Chernigiv border region.

Russian drones hit a gas truck that was making deliveries to households in a border village, Ukraine's national police force said on Telegram.

"The truck exploded and residential buildings caught fire."

Three people were killed in the blast, including a child born in 2018, the police said.

Four others were hospitalised, including two children, aged four and 13.

