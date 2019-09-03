Russia drops 'mass unrest' charges against five alleged protesters

Russian investigators said Tuesday they were dropping criminal charges against five men accused of taking part in "mass unrest" during a Moscow protest in July

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Russian investigators said Tuesday they were dropping criminal charges against five men accused of taking part in "mass unrest" during a Moscow protest in July.

"Criminal prosecution... has been halted," the Investigative Committee said in a statement, saying the five including student Daniil Konon would instead face lesser, administrative charges.