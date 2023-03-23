Russia, EAEU Partners Agree to Expand Use of National Currencies - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia has agreed with its Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners to expand the use of national currencies, in 2022 their share in goods has already amounted to 85%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"In order to further increase trade, we are developing an independent financial system within the association. We also agreed on approaches to expanding the use of national currencies. Last year, only for goods, their share was 85%. We plan to continue increasing settlements in them," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.