UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Eager To Sign Nuclear Arms Pact With United States - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Russia Eager to Sign Nuclear Arms Pact With United States - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia is eager to sign a nuclear arms pact with the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're dealing with Russia right now on a nuclear arms pact, and they want to do it, they want to do it badly, I don't think they'll wait, I think they want to do it, and it's a great thing," Trump told US radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview.

"This is the biggest problem in the world today, we're dealing with Russia right now on that," he said.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Trump United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

9 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

13 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

13 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.