Russia Eager to Sign Nuclear Arms Pact With United States - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia is eager to sign a nuclear arms pact with the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're dealing with Russia right now on a nuclear arms pact, and they want to do it, they want to do it badly, I don't think they'll wait, I think they want to do it, and it's a great thing," Trump told US radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview.

"This is the biggest problem in the world today, we're dealing with Russia right now on that," he said.