Russia, Egypt Agree on Restoration of Air Traffic Between Countries - Cairo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Egypt and Russia agreed on full restoration of air traffic between the two countries, including flights from Russian cities to Egyptian resorts, the press office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Friday.

"During a phone conversation between President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ... An agreement was reached on the full resumption of air traffic between the airports of the two countries, including the airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh," presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Cairo and Moscow agreed on the restoration of flights.