Russia, Egypt Agree to Intensify Cooperation on Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow and Cairo have agreed to step up cooperation on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, both in terms of supplies and localization of production in Egypt, the Russian Trade Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

Co-chairs of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov and his Egyptian counterpart Nevin Gamea, held a meeting in the video format on Wednesday to discuss the pharmaceutical field, with an emphasis on the COVID-19 response.

"The Egyptian side confirmed its interest in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

An agreement has been reached to intensify practical cooperation both in terms of vaccine supplies and the possible localization of its production in Egypt," the ministry said.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring it.