Russia, Egypt Agreed On Customs Cooperation - Federal Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Russia, Egypt Agreed on Customs Cooperation - Federal Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and Egypt have agreed on customs cooperation, the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

The service's deputy head Vladimir Ivin attended the 14th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which took place on March 18-20 in Cairo.

"After the meeting, Vladimir Ivin and Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (Egypt) Essam Al-Naggar signed a protocol on administrative cooperation, exchange of information and mutual assistance within the framework of the unified system of tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union," according to the statement.

