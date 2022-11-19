CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The construction of the second power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt with the participation of Russia began on Saturday, Russian state-run atomic agency Rosatom told Sputnik.

"The launch of the NPP will play a crucial role in the socio-economic and technological life of Egypt, as well as provide the impetus for the gradual transition of the country's industry and economy to low-carbon sources.

This will create a solid foundation for Egypt's confident and sustainable development for decades to come," Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said at the first concrete pouring ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, board Chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant Authority, Amged El-Wakeel, and the senior vice president for NPP construction projects management of Rosatom Engineering Division, Alexander Korchagin.