RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Participants of the Defenders of Friendship 2019 international military drill from Russia, Egypt and Belarus completed their first exercise to train cohesive actions of joint tactical units in Russia's Ryazan Region on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At the Dubrovichi training ground and the Noviki landing site in the Ryazan Region, under the command of the joint tactical operations team commander, Col. Dmitry Zavgorodny, the first practical training has been held on the tactics of joint units after parachute landing, as well as training to prepare weapons for combat," the ministerial statement said.

The preparatory stage of the drill will run until August 26. Paratroopers of the three countries will carry out unit cohesion, as well as tactical, airborne and fire training.

The active phase of the Defenders of Friendship 2019 international drill in the Ryazan Region will be held from August 26-28. More than 1000 troops from Russia, Egypt and Belarus will participate in the drill.