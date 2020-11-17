Russia-Egypt Bridge of Friendship Naval Drills to Start in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian-Egyptian naval exercises "Bridge of Friendship 2020" will start on November 17 in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement.

The onshore and offshore phases of the drills will take place November 17-24.

During the maneuvers, Russian and Egyptian naval officers will have to conduct firing at surface and air targets in the Black Sea.

The two countries will also hold drills to resupply at sea, inspect suspicious ships and to provide assistance to a ship in distress, including the search and rescue of a drowning man.

Bridge of Friendship 2020 will be held in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk and at the Black Sea Fleet naval training grounds. The drills have been held since 2015.